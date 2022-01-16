BlackRock Inc. Has $1.01 Billion Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,942,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,259,336 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.91% of Ceridian HCM worth $1,007,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,728 shares of company stock worth $57,800,612. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.58.

NYSE CDAY opened at $82.83 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $130.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.