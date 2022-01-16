BlackRock Inc. Has $1.04 Billion Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,855,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.81% of Macy’s worth $1,036,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Macy’s by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Several research firms recently commented on M. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

