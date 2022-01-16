BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,142,237 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,515,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,142,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.35% of Invesco worth $928,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 8,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

IVZ stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.67. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

