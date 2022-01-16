BlackRock Inc. Sells 377,009 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,088,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377,009 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.29% of Graco worth $985,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Graco by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,807,000 after purchasing an additional 242,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,712 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Graco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 175,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Graco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Graco stock opened at $75.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

