BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 36,731 shares.The stock last traded at $14.06 and had previously closed at $14.23.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 10.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 200,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 327,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

