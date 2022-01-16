Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the December 15th total of 502,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG remained flat at $$26.53 during trading on Friday. 277,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,394. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 76,527 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

