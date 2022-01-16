BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to “Outperform”

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.61.

NYSE:MOS opened at $43.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Mosaic has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Mosaic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mosaic by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Mosaic by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

