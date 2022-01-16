Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.00)-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99.

SAM stock opened at $449.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.99. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.72. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $428.13 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.90 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $935.00 to $785.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $764.87.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $14,152,068 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boston Beer stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 115.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.71% of Boston Beer worth $89,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

