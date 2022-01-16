Boston Private Wealth LLC Invests $55,000 in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,082,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,817,000 after buying an additional 3,563,321 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,559,000 after buying an additional 6,401,400 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,591,000 after buying an additional 5,044,415 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 15,986,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,250,000 after buying an additional 4,956,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,381,000 after buying an additional 3,457,647 shares in the last quarter. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

