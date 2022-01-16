Bottos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51,906.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Bottos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a market capitalization of $598,158.71 and $51,906.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bottos has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00059885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos is a coin. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

