BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Mizuho

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.23. BP Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 129.02% and a return on equity of 59.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

