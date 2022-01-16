Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BRF’s earnings. BRF posted earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BRF will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRF.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). BRF had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bradesco Corretora raised BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

BRFS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,355,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,879. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40. BRF has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 15.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BRF by 47.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 235,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 75,708 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in BRF during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in BRF by 1,185.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 330,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 304,761 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

