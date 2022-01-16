Bright Health Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bright Health Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bright Health Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

BHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

BHG opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.95. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $364,352,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,388,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,230,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

