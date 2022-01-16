BrightSphere Investment Group plc (BSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on January 18th

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2883 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

BSA stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35. BrightSphere Investment Group has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $26.23.

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 790,000 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $24,253,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,050,488 shares of company stock worth $347,457,996 over the last quarter.

