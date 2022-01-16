BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other BrightSphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $323,203,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,050,488 shares of company stock valued at $347,457,996 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE BSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.26. The stock had a trading volume of 13,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $26.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.2883 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th.

