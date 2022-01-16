Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Update

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the December 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 968,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BRMK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. 930,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.