Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Short Interest Update

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 170.2% from the December 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,913,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,738,000.

Shares of SCLE stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Broadscale Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

