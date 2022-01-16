Broderick Brian C Decreases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Broderick Brian C reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 38.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,075 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $196.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.49. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $201.32. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

