Broderick Brian C Purchases 2,188 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Broderick Brian C boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. AptarGroup comprises approximately 2.4% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $8,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR stock opened at $121.18 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.37 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ATR shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

