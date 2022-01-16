Broderick Brian C Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.0% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,128,000 after buying an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,266,000 after purchasing an additional 235,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $386.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.21. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.