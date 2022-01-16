Broderick Brian C Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Broderick Brian C trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,970 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in General Electric were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Electric by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after buying an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after buying an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in General Electric by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after buying an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after buying an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.13.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of -198.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.12 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

