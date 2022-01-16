Brokerages Anticipate Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arhaus.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, insider Lisa Chi purchased 3,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Reed acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670 over the last 90 days.

Arhaus stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 324,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,796. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02. Arhaus has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $14.95.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

