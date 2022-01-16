Brokerages Anticipate eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. eGain posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.29. 44,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.00 million, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 0.39. eGain has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.25.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

