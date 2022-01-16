Brokerages Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce $106.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.80 million. Livent posted sales of $82.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $403.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $398.00 million to $408.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $512.18 million, with estimates ranging from $459.70 million to $540.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.58. 1,591,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,418. Livent has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -273.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Livent by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Livent by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

