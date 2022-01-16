Brokerages Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 4.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.39. 100,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,958. The company has a market capitalization of $724.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

In related news, Director Jane E. Dutton sold 2,974 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $51,539.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,824 shares of company stock valued at $171,291. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $14,355,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,612,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after purchasing an additional 302,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 157,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,707,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,868,000 after acquiring an additional 146,854 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,929,000 after buying an additional 130,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.