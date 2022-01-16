Brokerages Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

LAZR traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,375,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141 over the last ninety days. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,849 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $73,317,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after purchasing an additional 173,414 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,341,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after purchasing an additional 997,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

