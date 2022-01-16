Brokerages Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to Post -$0.56 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.52). NanoString Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.72) to ($2.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NanoString Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $366,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,619 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 337,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 122,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

