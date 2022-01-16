Brokerages Expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Will Post Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report $2.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.44. Olympic Steel reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,450%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.26 to $10.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $668.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $272.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $39,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,869 shares of company stock valued at $391,316 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 124.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 61.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $222,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

