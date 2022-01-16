Brokerages Expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) to Announce -$0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.84) and the highest is ($0.61). Repare Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($2.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

In related news, EVP Michael Zinda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $546,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 148,876 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $15.23. The company had a trading volume of 176,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,424. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $45.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.23.

Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

