Brokerages Set Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Target Price at $19.38

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.37. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Financial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Finser Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $117,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Silodor sold 13,171 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $258,019.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock valued at $382,604 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 200,768 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 316,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 184,663 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 179,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 155,169 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.