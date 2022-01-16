Brokerages Set Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT at $62.94

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.94.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $44.15 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 320,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,279,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,468,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,495,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

