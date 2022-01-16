Brokerages Set Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target at $39.45

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GWLIF shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $32.47.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

