Brokerages Set Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Target Price at $32.20

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.20 target price on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of HLMAF traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.95. 2,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Halma has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $43.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.