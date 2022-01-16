Brokerages Set K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Price Target at C$49.20

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$49.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

TSE KBL traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,607. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$33.36 and a 52-week high of C$47.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$359.39 million and a P/E ratio of 38.29.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.52%.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

