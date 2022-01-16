Brokerages Set Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Target Price at $12.69

Shares of Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kaltura from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kaltura from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Finally, cut their target price on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Shares of KLTR opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.29 million. Analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,647,000. Intel Corp acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,739,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,117,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,430,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.