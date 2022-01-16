Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Target Price at $75.50

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.50.

STN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec has a 1 year low of $34.09 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Stantec by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 148,275 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Stantec by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,929,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in Stantec by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 55,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Stantec by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Stantec by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,355,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,944 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

