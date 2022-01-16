Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ceridian HCM in a research note issued on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -147.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $130.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $9,292,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 412,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,442,000 after acquiring an additional 26,450 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth about $892,000.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total transaction of $2,606,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 542,728 shares of company stock valued at $57,800,612. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

