Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Position Cut by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after buying an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after buying an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,432,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,803,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,379 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $62.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.41%.

BAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.