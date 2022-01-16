BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.24% of BRP Group worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in BRP Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BRP Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BRP Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its position in BRP Group by 912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $31.05 on Friday. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

