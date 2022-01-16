Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,024,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,551 shares during the quarter. Bruker comprises approximately 1.0% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $158,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,927,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,290,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,996,000 after buying an additional 325,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after buying an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bruker by 56.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,622,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,736,000 after buying an additional 583,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 35.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 923,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,137,000 after buying an additional 242,009 shares in the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.