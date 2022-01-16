Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.66. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $90.08 and a one year high of $131.07.

