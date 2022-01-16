Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,519,000 after buying an additional 404,325 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55,393.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after buying an additional 258,688 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,839,000 after buying an additional 216,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 955,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,346,000 after buying an additional 126,804 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.49. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

