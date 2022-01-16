Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 1,860 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,333. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $127.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.