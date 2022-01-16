Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 1,947 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 17.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,474 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,909,786,000 after acquiring an additional 238,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,212,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.76.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $140.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $107.58 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.