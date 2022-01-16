Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $164.90 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $176.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.45.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

