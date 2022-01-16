Bunicorn Price Reaches $0.0450 on Exchanges (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $113,643.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00073273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,310.84 or 0.07692822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,951.68 or 0.99799182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

