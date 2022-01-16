Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives GBX 2,780 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,780 ($37.74).

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNZL shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.01) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($42.08) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($38.01) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday.

Bunzl stock traded down GBX 47 ($0.64) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,694 ($36.57). The company had a trading volume of 490,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,845.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,665.46. The firm has a market cap of £9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 2,122 ($28.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,000 ($40.72).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

