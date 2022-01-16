Burger Swap Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5.38 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for $2.44 or 0.00005700 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $43.27 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00058485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 17,720,990 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

