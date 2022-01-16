California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.33 Billion Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315,924 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,821 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.49% of Adobe worth $1,333,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $520.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $248.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $609.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $619.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.56.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

