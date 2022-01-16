California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,504,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,040,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $244.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.83. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.74.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

